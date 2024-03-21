Strawberry Fest & Antique Car Show back in Loxley April 13-14

The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival, 5K Run & Antique Auto Show will be held April 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Municipal Park Dr. in Loxley. Each year, the festival raises over $48,000 for its two beneficiaries: Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County. More info: (251) 550-2003, baldwincostrawberryfestival@gmail.com or baldwincountystrawberryfestival.org.

The fest is a much-anticipated local tradition held annually at Loxley Municipal Park. Every year, visitors join us from all around the Southeast to enjoy the special events, music, crafts and, of course, the strawberry shortcakes. Another fest highlight is the traveling carnival feaaturing rides for all ages and midway games like ring toss and balloon pop with prizes ranging from stuffed animals to goldfish. Fair avorites like funnel cakes and roasted corn will among food options.

Free shuttle service is provided from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with picks-ups at the Baldwin County Board of Education Building located at 1901 B Ave.

The fest began in 1987 and has grown from a few craft and food vendors to over 180 arts and craft exhibitors, and at least a dozen food vendors. But, of course, strawberry shortcake is still king!