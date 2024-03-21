Foley National Guard Thanks City For Support Of 20-Year Iraq Reunion

Veterans from the 2004 deployment of Company C of the National Guard 711 Signal Battalion recently presented a plaque to Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich and the City Council in recognition of the city’s support in the past and present in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the unit’s deployment to Iraq. Before the unit went to Iraq in 2004, the city of Foley and Riviera Utilities helped prepare vehicles and provided other assistance. The city was also a sponsor of the company’s 20-year reunion (above) held in January at the new Foley National Guard armory. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve been deployed and we want to thank the mayor and everybody for their support and for the reunion. We had a great reunion and we enjoyed it and thank you all for your generosity,” said Vernon Heard Jr. a retired first sergeant from the unit. Foley has always been a great supporter of the military and was recently recognized by the National Park Service as the American World War II Heritage City for Alabama in commemoration of the community’s support for the military in the past and present. In 2004, 122 members of the Foley unit were deployed to Iraq in January 2004 and all returned safely in February 2005.