GSWC silent auction for signed Nick Saban football thru March 31

The Gulf Shores Womens’ Club will host a fundraising silent auction for a football signed by Nick Saban through March 31. The football is onsite at the Craft Farms Golf Club Golf Shop and bidding on the keepsake will be open thru March 31. The football was procured by Linda Thacker, a Craft Farms resident and GSWC member who has worked with Saban for the past 15 years as a make-up artist helping prepare St. Nick for his TV commercials. This is the first first signed football requested after Saban retired following the 2023 season as easily the greatest college football coach ever. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. on March 31. All proceeds will benefit Gulf Shores Woman’s Club charities, which include the Christian Service Center, Mary’s Shelter, student scholarships and the Special Olympics.