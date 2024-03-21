Christian Service Center Spaghetti Dinner

700 Tickets. 114 Volunteers Serving

$44K Raised: February’s Christian Service Center Spaghetti Dinner at Gulf Shores Methodist Church was a great success with more than 700 tickets sold and with 114 volunteers serving. More than $44,000 was raised. We give a big Thank You to all our generous sponsors and to those who provided raffle prizes. Thank you to the entire community for your continued support of the Center’s mission to provide food and emergency financial support to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan.

Presenting Sponsor:

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church Thrift Shop

Platinum:

Ballyhoo Festival; Dr. Chance & Carrie McLemore; The Island Church; Gulf Shores Methodist Church

Gold:

Wade Bradford; Brent Burns; Culvers Restaurant; Desoto’s Restaurant; Gulf Shores Rental, Inc; Harry & Anita King, in Memory of Harry King, Jr.; Dennis & Zoee Saltzman; Karen Sabatino; St. Andrew by the Sea Men; St. Andrew by the Sea Women

Silver:

Gulf Coast Elks Lodge; Ethel’s Girls, St. Athanasios GOC; Shirley Barbour

Bronze:

Beach House Boutique; Al & J.R. Bedel; Cadence Bank; Cosmos; GNG Plumbing; Gulf Shores Woman’s Club; Lulu’s; Mary’s Shelter; Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Rosary Society; Publix Grocery; St. Andrew by the Sea; Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Terry, III; St. Thomas by the Sea Altar Rosary Society; Dr. Bob Abney; Lagoon Baptist Church

Raffle:

Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club; Doris Piland; The Royal Standard; Tallulah’s; Texas Roadhouse; Think Outside; Tino’s Art & Frames; Too Hot Mamas; Zoee Saltzman; Shrimp Basket; A Specialty Bakery & Party Shoppe; St. Charles Place; Wacked Out Weiner; Beach Bum Outdoors; Bodenhamer/City of Gulf Shores & Rec Dept.; Coastal Mortgage; Craft Farms Golf Resort; Creative Needle Art; Glitter and Dirt Boutique; Gulf Shores Golf Club; Honey Baked Ham Company; Bente Howe; Kay Knitter; Priscilla McDonough; Mike’s/The Steamer/Shrimpy’s; Lindsay Palamara