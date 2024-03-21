Elberta FCCLA Chapter Shines at States

The Elberta Middle School Chapter of FCCLA attended the Alabama FCCLA State Leadership Conference and STAR Events Competition and received the Alabama Prescription for Healthy Living Award for their work bringing awareness to the dangers of vaping. They also achieved the Gold Level Award for having a balanced program of work, participation in state and national leadership events, conducting community service projects, and promoting FCCLA. Adviser,Alyssa Corbitt was also awarded the FCCLA Adviser Mentor award. Eight students competed in the state level and all did extremely well! Seven have the opportunity to compete at Nationals this summer in Seattle: McCoy Ezell, Brylee Householder, Maggie Thorjusen: Event Management, 2nd place, National qualifiers; Blakely Kichler: Food Innovations, 3rd place; Avie Busby, Ryleigh Fogos: Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation, 1stplace, National qualifier; Emma Franks, Michlynne Shaver: Sports Nutrition, 1st place, National qualifier.