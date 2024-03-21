Mrs. Jean Taylor to compete for Ms. Super Senior Alabama

Mrs. Jean Taylor of Orange Beach has been selected to represent the city in the competition for the title of Ms. Super Senior Alabama 2024. Recently retired from a real estate career in Birmingham, Taylor lives at Sugar Beach condos and works alongside her husband (Don Taylor) and family in their vacation rental business. The state pageant will held on June 1 at the Daphne Civic Center. and also include a Ms. Senior Alabama (60-69) in addition to the Ms. Super Senior Alabama (70 plus) competition. Cheryl Ritchie will represent Gulf Shores in the Ms. Senior Alabama pageant

The women in the pageant serve as shining examples of the remarkable senior women who are making a positive impact throughout Alabama, showcasing the invaluable contributions of empowered senior women, according to Ms. Senior Alabama Inc.

Ms. Senior Alabama Organization is dedicated to enriching the lives of senior women, providing them with opportunities to share their experiences, wisdom, and interests with others. Through initiatives aimed at promoting confidence and building self-esteem, MSA, Inc. empowers senior women to embrace their full potential and make meaningful contributions to society. The group fosters camaraderie, personal growth, and community engagement among its participants.