Lost Key Lighted Night Market March 28 at Villagio

The Perdido Key Area Chamber sponsored Lost Key Lighted Night Market will feature 25 unique businesses and take place at Villagio, 13700 Perdido Key Dr. on Thursday, March 28 from 5-8 p.m. Each vendor will decorate their tent with unique lights and Mike Diamond and Brittany Grimes will entertain. More at perdidochamber.com.

Pictured: Unapologetically proud of his southern heritage, Mike Diamond’s music is reflective of how he is and the values he holds dear. Born into a family of musicians, he was constantly exposed to a diverse variety of music. His grandfather was a minister of music as well as jazz musician. His father a Flora-Bama possible/probable performer from its early days, introduced him to honky-tonk and traditional country. Through his mother, he found rock n’ roll. Jis appreciation of good music is genuine, no matter the genre. His sets include songs that go back nine decades, his own original songs and a few unexpected but pleasant surprises.

Pictured: Brittany Grimes is a singer/songwriter proudly hailing from South Baldwin County. By age 15, she was writing songs and performing in Nashville on Broadway. In the years since, in addition to earning a degree at Auburn, she has performed at Nashville’s CMA Fest, and numerous venues from small towns to big cities. Her influences range from the classics such as Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn to the local musicians and songwriters she’s proud to call friends. Brittany has an EP and a single available for download on all platforms.