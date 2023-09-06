Turtle Fest at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier Sept. 9-10

The Annual Turtle Fest returns to the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier on September 9-10. Hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday. Festivities will be all about the amazing sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. You can learn about these marine animals from experts throughout the day. There will be turtle related games and a scavenger hunt that will take you on an exploration on the pier. Cost is $3 per person, this will also allow visitors to sightsee on the pier. Parking fee also required. Pictured: Share The Beach volunteers at work.