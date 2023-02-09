Wharf’s Moon Pies on Main includes parades, kids stuff

The Wharf in Orange Beach’s Annual Moon Pies on Main parades will be held on Feb. 20, Lundi Gras, the day before Fat Tuesday. A Kid and Pet Parade kicks off the fun at 4 p.m., followed by activities and an evening float parade at 6 p.m. For details, go to alwharf.com. The spectacle will feature a DJ and kids’ activities including pony rides, bouncy houses and a rock wall. Stop by Good Dog Boutique to grab your pet a treat and festive bandana before the parade!