10-week grief support group starts Feb. 1 at S.B. Christian

A 10-week Grief Support Group starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at South Baldwin Christian Church, 19489 W. Keller Road. in Foley. The group is open to the community and is limited to 12 adults. Cost is $25, which covers both a book and a journal given out at the first meeting. Each session runs for about 90 minutes and begins at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the group’s facilitator, Gary West, (863) 632-1726.