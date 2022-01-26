Registration open for Feb. 20 We Run This Beach Marathon

Registration is now open for the We Run This Beach Marathon & Half Marathon at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. The race will start and finish at the Gulf State Park Pavilion and traverse the pancake flat paved park trails. Overall and age group awards will be presented, and all runners will recice a huge finisher medal and a race shirt. The half marathon cutoff is five hours and the marathon cutoff is six hours. Fore more info, visit runninglane.com.