Friday, January 28, 2022
First Mardi Gras Parade is Jan. 29 on Dauphin Island

The first 2022 Mardi Gras parade of the season is Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. when the Krewe de la Dauphine rolls on Dauphin Island. The following Saturday, Feb. 5, the Dauphin Island People’s Parade will roll.
The first Mobile parade is, as always, the Conde Cavaliers on Friday, February 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. downtown.
The first Baldwin County Parade is on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:45 p.m. when Apollo’s Mystic Ladies roll along Main St. in Daphne.

