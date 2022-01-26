Feb. 19 Pirates of Lost Treasure Flotilla Parade ends at ‘Bama

Registration is open for the Pirates of Lost Treasure Mardi Gras Flotilla on Feb. 19. The floating parade starts at Holiday Harbor Marina at 10:45 a.m., parades east on the Intracoastal to the Oyster Bar, makes a U-turn to head to Perdido Bay Seafood docks,then on to Galvez Landing, then west on Ole River to the Flora Bama for a victory party. The theme for this year’s Flotilla is Legends of the Sea. Registration is $50 per boat. Prizes will be awarded in various categories with a portion of the proceeds going to PLT’s charity project, Secret Santa which benefits many local families and children who need a little extra help, especially during the holiday season. For more information, contact Gregg at 850-748-3222 or David at 504-452-6750.

The Pirates had their art unveiling last month, featuring artwork by renowned artist, Alan Woolford, at the Jellyfish Bar. The unique artwork poster is being raffled off with the winner being selected at the Flora- Bama following the flotilla parade. Raffle tickets for the artwork and the Treasure Chest of Grog will be sold at the captain’s meeting on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Perdido Key Sports Bar.