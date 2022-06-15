“A Touch of Magic’’ June 23-25 at O.B. Performing Arts Center

Expect Excellence Community Theatre in Orange Beach will present “A Touch of Magic” – Disney Musical Showcase June 23-25 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center – Main Stage.

Tickets are $15 (all ages) and shows begin at 7 p.m. June 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are available via OnTheStage and The box office at the Performing Arts Center is open from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public can purchase tickets for community theatre or school plays there. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Enjoy performances by soloists, ensembles, musicians and dancers as they take the stage to celebrate the magic of Disney music. You’ll hear classic pieces, new music, princesses, villains, and some of your favorite animals brought to life by a talented cast of performing artists and instrumentalists.

The Performing Arts Center is at 23908 Canal Road, adjacent to Orange Beach Middle/High School. The next Expect Excellence Community Theatre production is “Clue on Stage” Sept. 22-25.