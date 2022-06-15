STEAM Learning Center at GSES will be ready for fall classes

Construction on the new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) Collaborative Learning Center at Gulf Shores Elementary School will be completed by the end of summer and ready for students this coming school year, according to a city press release.

is coming along nicely!

The new center will create the needed capacity to accommodate enrollment growth and introduce a 21st Century Learning environment, which aims to provide a student-centered, experienced-based learning atmosphere by integrating low- and high-tech teaching styles into the educational philosophy. In addition, the center will feature six new flexible classrooms, two STEAM labs, break-out spaces, and outdoor learning areas, with every space utilized for learning purposes.

“Every single detail in the creation of the STEAM Collaborative Learning Center was intentionally designed to provide a unique and innovative learning environment for our students,” said Gulf Shores Superintendent Matt Akin. “We are thrilled to provide these resources to our students at the start of their educational journey.”

Construction of the center has been managed by the City of Gulf Shores Public Works Department.