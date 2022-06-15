World Giraffe Day Celebration June 19 at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

Come celebrate World Giraffe Day at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on June 19. This is the zoo’s second annual in-person event for its giant friends. There will be extended giraffe feedings, keeper chats with some of our African species, activities for kids, and an online auction. World giraffe day is all about supporting conservation and protecting these iconic animals.

Last year, the event raised $2,000 to the Giraffe Conservation Fund with your support. From June 19-21, the online auction is open for your chance to bid on a giraffe painting experience with Benjamin and Akayla and two exclusive pieces of art created by Benjamin.

Come on out to celebrate the zoo’s giraffe residents (pictured) Benjamin and Akayla. Entrance to the event is included with a regular admission ticket for the zoo. Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo admission is: Adults (13-54) $19.95, Seniors (55+) & Military $16.95, Children (3-12) $14.95, Children 2 and Under Free.

Event schedule: 10 am – Porcupine Keeper Chat; 10-11:30 am – Extended Giraffe Feeding; 12:30 pm – Giraffe Keeper Chat; 1 pm – Nandi the Lion Keeper Chat; 1:30-3 pm – Extended Giraffe Feeding; 2 pm – Baboon Keeper Chat.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Rd East in Gulf Shores. Info: (251) 256-7008 or alabamagulfcoastzoo. com