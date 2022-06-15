Baldwin County Virtual School Open House slated July 26

The Baldwin County Virtual Secondary School will host an Open House on July 26 at 605 US Hwy. 98 in Daphne, AL. Two sessions will be held from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Learn more about the school, activities, clubs, and curriculum, meet the teachers, take a tour, and participate in a question/answer meeting. Baldwin County Public Schools offers an award-winning virtual school option, the first of its kind in Alabama.

The dedicated Baldwin County Virtual School staff provides a rigorous, enriching state-certified curriculum that allows students to earn their high school diploma in a flexible online environment.

Virtual School students are part of the Baldwin County School System and can participate in all extra-curricular activities through their district schools, but students do all of their course work is done online with local mentor teachers as well as online teachers from all over the state.

Opened in 2013 with 13 students, the school is expected to have more than 500 students enroll this fall. A new Virtual School building in Daphne opened in December of 2019 in a former car dealership on Hwy. 98 to serve as a hub for students. BCSD sp[ent $3.2 million buying the land and renovating the 22,000 sq. ft. building. It includes two classrooms, student areas are meetings and spaces, 14 staff offices, a cafeteria and picnic areas. The school offers tuition-free dual enrollment with Coastal Alabama Community College (CACC), opportunities to graduate early, plus the ability to participate in sports, music, art, ROTC and other extracurricular activities at any of the county’s brick-and-mortar schools. The school also has classrooms at CACC campuses in Bay Minette, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

For more information go to baldwinvirtual.com.