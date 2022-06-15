Fans can watch Blue Angel practices from Sorrento Rd. Wal-Mart

Although public access to NAS Pensacola has been restricted since the on-base terrorist attack on Dec. 6, 2019, fans of the world’s best demonstration flight team can still watch the Blues practice from the Walmart parking lot at Blue Angel Pkwy. and Sorrento Rd. Access to the base is restricted to current DoD ID card holders, their families and accompanying guests.

The Blues practice sessions start at 10:30 a.m. and are scheduled on June 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29; July 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27; August 2, 23, 24, 30, and 31; September 7, 13, 14 and 20; October 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 and November 1, 2, 8 and 9. For practice schedule updates, visit navalaviationmuseum.org or call 850-453-2389.

NAS Pensacola Commander Capt. Terrence has stated he plans to open NAS to all visitors for t he Blue Angels Homecoming Air Shows Nov. 11-12. The Blue Angels air show schedule for 2022 includes 62 demonstrations at 32 locations, including the Pensacola Beach show on July 9.

Capt. Shashaty said unforeseen circumstances could ncessitate a change of plans, his staff has already started getting ready to welcome the public to this year’s show. “We are 100% intending to have the air show here on NAS Pensacola,” he said. (Cathy Deal Picture)