Community Christmas program Dec. 18 at Bayside Baptist

Pastor Greg Brown and music director Gene Davis along iwth the Bayside Baptist Church congregation invite the community to join them for a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. The presentation will include Christmas carols, scripture readings, choral selections, congregational music, and solos “Mary Did You Know” and “O Holy Night.” The church is located at 33677 Hwy. 98 in Lillian. For more info, call 812-371-2323.