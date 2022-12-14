Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Wreaths Across America Ceremony Dec. 17

It will take five semi-trialers to transport the 25,000 wreaths that volunteers plan to place in front of graves onboard NAS Pensacola on Dec. 17. The occasion is the Wreaths Across America program organized to remember and honor our fallen veterans. This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is at Barrancas National Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.

The Big Lagoon Kiwanis, with help from the Bailey Middle School Builder’s Club and the K-Kids Club, along with several other local area non-profits, will place the wreaths and provide an excellent opportunity to teach younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.

In 1992, 5,000 wreaths were donated by Morrill Worcester and Worcester Wreath Co. Years later, in 2005, an iconic photo of these wreaths in snow became a viral sensation. Finally, in 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed as a nonprofit. WAA’s mission is carried out by coordinating ceremonies in all 50 states.

For more information, email barracaswreaths @gmail.com, visit barrancaswreaths.com or call 850-207-1217.

Wreaths are not sent to Barrancas unless they are sponsored by grateful patriots. Neither the VA, the Branches of the Military nor any other part of the government provides wreaths.

Wreath Placement Volunteers Needed

Wreaths Across America is seeking volunteers to assist with wreath placement at Barrancas National Cemetary onboard NAS Pensacola on December 17. Mass wreath laying will begin at 9 a.m., will pause during the 11 a.m. ceremony, and resume afterwards. The ceremony will be held at the Memorial Plaza near the main cemetery administration building and will last 30-45 minutes. Please contact Volunteer Coordinator: Marcia Sevold for details at BarrancasVolCoord@ gmail.com