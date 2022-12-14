Cooking From Work Crock Pot Program

The Beachbilly Lifestyle Charity Foundation, in partnership with the OBA Island Church, has launched its Cooking From Work Crockpot Program for single parents. The group plans to give away 100 crock pots this Christmas and eventually take the program nationwide. Pictured above are Beachbilly Josh Brown, Santa, Mark McBride, Pastor Fred Franks and Ben Kilborn. “If you are a working, single parent with children and would like to be considered for a crockpot so that you can cook your family dinner at home while you are actually at work during the day, please email us (CookingFromWork@gmail. com) and tell us your story,’’ McBride said.