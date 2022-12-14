Joe & Mary Ann Cromean Charitable Foundation Supports CSC

Gray Cromeans presents a generous $25,000 donation to Linda Chappelle (CSC Board President) from the Joe and Mary Ann Cromean’s Charitable Foundation. The Center greatly appreciates their continuing support of our mission to serve those less fortunate in the community. Also pictured are Board VP Janice Moss and Food Pantry Chairman Stan Moss. CSC is an all volunteer non-profit agency; there are no salaries, no one is paid. The Center provides food and emergency financial aid to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan.

317 Dolphin Avenue, Gulf Shores; 251-968-5256; cscenter1991@gmail.com; website cscgs.com.