Cookin’ with Carolyn Curried Chicken Cups
1 can (12.5 oz.) white chicken breast, drained
1/3 cup diced celery
1/3 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
1/4 cup chopped cashews
1 Tbsp. mild curry paste
(from 10 oz. jar)
24 frozen mini fillo shells
(from two 2.1 oz. packages)
24 fresh parsley leaves
In medium bowl, stir together all the ingredients
except fillo shells and parsley. Just before serving,
spoon about 1 Tbsp. chicken mixture into each fillo
shell. Garnish with parsley.
Enjoy!