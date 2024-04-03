Cookin’ with Carolyn Curried Chicken Cups

1 can (12.5 oz.) white chicken breast, drained

1/3 cup diced celery

1/3 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

1/4 cup chopped cashews

1 Tbsp. mild curry paste

(from 10 oz. jar)

24 frozen mini fillo shells

(from two 2.1 oz. packages)

24 fresh parsley leaves

In medium bowl, stir together all the ingredients

except fillo shells and parsley. Just before serving,

spoon about 1 Tbsp. chicken mixture into each fillo

shell. Garnish with parsley.

Enjoy!