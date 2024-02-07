Foley, Orange Beach & Gulf Shores host Arbor Day giveaways

Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Robertsdale and Foley – official tree cities all – will celebrate Arbor Day with tree giveaways.

Gulf Shores: Feb. 24

The City of Gulf Shores 37th Annual Arbor Day Celebration, presented by the Gulf Shores Beautification Board, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center from 8:30 – 10 a.m. or until all trees have been distributed. Residents of each household that reside within the Gulf Shores corporate limits may select four different trees from six different varieties: Red Buckeye; Parsley Haw; Sand Pine; Hoptree; Winged Sumac and Winged Elm. To receive the trees, residents must show proof of residency. The trees are potted in one-gallon containers and are ready for planting. A brochure giving specifics on each tree is available. Members of the Gulf Shores Landscape Division will be onsite to answer questions. As an added incentive, 12 lucky attendees will receive a free specialty fruit tree. For more info, call 251-968-1166.

Orange Beach: Feb. 17

The City of Orange Beach will observe Arbor Day with the annual tree giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trees will be given away in front of the Orange Beach Community Development building at 4101 Orange Beach Blvd. The potted trees that will be given away will consist of a variety of hardwoods for citizens to plant in their yards. Some of the trees will include Bald Cypress, Live Oak, Nutall Oak, Swamp Chestnut, Green Ash, Summer Red Maple, Hollywood Juniper and Green Giant Juniper. There will be a limited quantity per resident, which is defined as those who live within the city limits of Orange Beach.

Foley: Feb. 24

Foley’s Revitalization and Beautification Advisory Board sponsored Arbor Day will be held at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market, located at 20733 Miflin Rd. (County Rd. 20) at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24. There will be an assortment of trees in three gallon containers available (One per family please). Come out for a brief ceremony, pick up your free tree, and do your part to replace Foley’s lost trees.