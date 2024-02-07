Pleasure Isle hosts three marathons in the next five weeks

As Orange BeachSpecial Projects Coordinator Marc Anderson stated before listing the following events, “It’s the time of year when 5K races, half marathons and marathons dot the calendar here on the Alabama Gulf Coast.”

Those events include:

• Feb. 17: Sea Turtle Half Marathon & Sweetheart 5K in Gulf Shores; runsignup.com.

• Feb. 24: 11th Annual I Pink I Can Run 4 miler run/walk For breast cancer at the Flora-Bama; runsignup.com.

• Feb. 24-25: We Run This Beach Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5k at Gulf State Park; runsignup.com.

• March 2: Inaugural Perdido Beach Resort Half Marathon, 5k, & Fun Run in Orange Beach; perdidobeachresort.com.

• March 16: Flora-Bama’s 11th Annual Beach Run/Walk for America’s Warriors on Perdido Key; beachrun.itsyourrace.com.