Free sunset yoga (6:30 p.m.) June 2 at Gulf Shores Beach

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department is hosting a free beachside community yoga class on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. on the Town Green at Gulf Place Public Beach. Bring your mat or a towel and enjoy a sunset and Gulf of Mexico breezes. All levels are welcome. For more info, call 251-968-1420.