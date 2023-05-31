Cajun Navy Back In Orange Beach

The United Cajun Navy from Baton Rouge was back in Orange Beach demonstrating the capabilities of their drones for Orange Beach officials, police officers and other public safety personnel. The Cajun Navy is a volunteer emergency response group established after Hurricane Katrina to help with, among other callings, post hurricane search and rescue. They also replenish food supplies and provide medical care after hurricanes. The United Cajun Navy uses its drones to provide information to homeowners and residents immediately following hurricanes. During 2020’s Hurricane Sally, the Navy had an eight boat, 25-person team pre-positioned at a church in Foley ready to help with rescue missions. The group accepts donations of time, dollars or supplies at its website: unitedcajunnavy.com.