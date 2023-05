G.S. Church of Christ Vacation Bible School June 13-15

Gulf Shores Church of Christ will host a community vacation bible school for children pre-K to 6th grade June 13-15 from 6-8 p.m. on its beautiful campus. The church is located at 2414 W 1st St. in Gulf Shores, and campers can register online at gulfshoreschurchofchrist.org or call (251) 968-7769 or email gscoc @juno.com for more info.