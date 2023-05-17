GSMS recognized for promoting student health & wellness

Gulf Shores Middle School has been named the CLAS District 1 Banner School for 2023 in recognition of its health and wellness programs. The school implemented several activities, including cycling, movement, and gardening programs that have helped students improve their physical and mental health, as well as their overall wellbeing.

One of the most notable activities implemented by the school was the cycling program, which began with stationary bikes in the media center and select classrooms, and then expanded to include 60 mountain bikes that were used in physical education classes, science classes, and the after-school care program. The program not only helped students improve their focus and attention, but also increased their self-esteem and confidence, resulting in improved attendance and test scores.

The school also implemented “moving breaks” that allowed students to walk, play, and compete during breaks. Students were provided with FDA-approved “Smart Snacks” that were devoid of artificial colors and additives and adhered to strict nutritional guidelines. The school also focused on gardening by providing classrooms with Aerogardens, small hydroponic setups that allowed students to grow their own food. The school also had raised beds, herb gardens, and a composting system, and science classes went on foraging trips. The school received a grant to build an outdoor greenhouse, which will focus on tomatoes and cucumbers to be used in the school cafeteria, highlighting the importance of a true Farm-to-Table experience.

Pictured: GSMS Principal Robert McCartney, Assistant Principal Ram Talantis, Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin, GSHS Principal Cindy Veazey, and career tech coordinator Jessica Sampley.