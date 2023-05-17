Sirens Of The Sea Elects Board

Sirens of the Sea mardi gras krewe began a new year with the election of board officers. Each year, a President is elected by the members and she serves for one year and then is crowned Queen the following year. This year, Charlene Doody is this year’s Queen; Emblem is Linda Abston. The President elect for the new year is Stephanie Knight. New board members include: Executive VP, Membership – Shelia Stephens; First VP, Ball Chair – Peggy Harrington; Second VP, Parade Chair – Julie Murphy; Third VP – Ways and Means, Nancy Pickering; Treasurer – Jennifer Jackson; Secretary- Brenda Seymour; Social Chair- Sylvia Hinson; Parliamentarion- Barbara Pugh; Historian- Betty Marino. The Sirens of the Sea are an all-female mardi gras krewe in Orange Beach and were established 21 years ago. They are currently accepting new member applications. More info: Facebook Page