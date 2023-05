New Kiwanians

The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores welcomes 2 new members to the club – Alison Burns and Zach Estes. Alison is the owner of Precision Payment Systems and is a resident of Orange Beach, AL. Zach is a financial planner with Ariss Financial Group and resides in Gulf Shores with his wife and 2 sons. The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores is thrilled to have these new members! The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at Villaggio Grille in Orange Beach at noon.