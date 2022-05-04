Hot Air Balloon Fest May 12-14 at OWA in Foley

The 18th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, now settled securely in its new home at OWA, will draw 50 professional hot air balloon pilots from all over the country to Foley May 12-14.

In 2021, its first year at OWA, the event recorded welcomed 120,000 guests, making it the biggest festival to date while earning the 2021 Event of the Year award from Alabama Tourism.

Entry to the fest is free and features include live music and entertainment, arts and crafts displays, and balloon glows, tethered rides, mass ascensions (weather-permitting) and meet-n-greets with Miss. Alabama and Miss. America runner-up Lauren Bradford (above) of Gulf Shores.

A highlight of the fest every year is the balloon glow around dusk on Friday and Saturday. Fun flights will take place at dawn (6 a.m.) Friday and Saturday. Festival grounds will be closed during in the morning flights.

Special-shaped balloons participating include Laska the Unicorn from Land O’ Lakes, Florida, Sunny Boy from Cordele, Georgia, and Humpty from Louisville.

Sponsored by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce proudly announces an exciting change for the annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival future.

The host Poarch Creek Indian owned destination resort will present the Poarch Band of Creek Indians honor dance at noon on Saturday, and Lifesouth Blood Mobile will be on site from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The GCHABF premiered in 2005 at the Foley Sports Complex. Local balloonist Tommy Rachel first pitched the festival idea to his fellow aeronauts and then brought the idea to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the City of Foley. The rest is history.

The expansive OWA amenities inlclude a variety of restaurants, unique retail shopping options, entertainment attractions, and a themed amusement park with more than 20 rides and attractions. Also expect the traditional festival activities throughout the property during the festival weekend.

OWA is located at 100 N. OWA Blvd. in Foley. For more info, go to gulfcoastballoonfestival.com or visitowa.com.



Balloon Fest Schedule

Thursday, May 12

Balloon Glow Kick-Off

5pm – Festival opens

5pm – Yeah Probably

7pm – The Tip Tops

7:30 pm – Balloon Glow

Friday, May 13

11am – Festival opens

11am – Gypsy Spark

11am – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Animals

1:15pm – Legends Sneak Peek

2pm – Jenna McLelland

2pm – Interactive Balloon Display

2:30pm – Meet The Balloon Pilots

4pm – Southern Approach*

5pm – Meet Miss Alabama – Lauren Bradford

6pm – 56Low

7:30pm – Tethered Rides/ Balloon Glow

7:30pm – Mass Ascension

8pm – Miles Flatt Band

Saturday, May 14

11am – Festival opens

11am – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Animals

11:30am – National Anthem

1:40am – Legends Sneak Peek

12pm – PCI Tribal Performance

1pm – Mario Mena

2pm – Interactive Balloon Display

2:30 pm – Legends Sneak Peek

2:30pm – Meet The Balloon Pilots

3pm – DJ Music*

4:30pm – Kirk Jay*

5pm – Meet Miss Alabama – Lauren Bradford

7pm – Velcro Pygmies

7:30pm – Tethered Rides/ Balloon Glow

7:30pm – Mass Ascension