Molly Ringwalds at Summerdale’s June 29 Independence Day party

The Town of Summerdale annual Independence Day Festival will be held on Saturday, June 29 starting at 10 a.m. Expect live music, a kids zone, a splash pad, Dan’s Diner, food trucks, amd multiple arts & crafts vendors. Produced by Sounds Associates, the event will also include a Car/Jeep/Tractor Show and a performance from the Molly Ringwalds.