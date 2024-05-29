No boat required for Flora-Bama’s June 7-8 Family Fishing Rodeo

The ‘funnest’ fishing tournament on the Gulf Coast, The Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo, will be held June 7-8 downstairs at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill/Flora-Bama Yacht Club campus, across the street from the world famous lounge.

Daily weigh-ins at the Old River dock scheduled from 2-7 p.m on Friday and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Anglers can bring fish to the weigh-in by car or boat.

The FBFR is a multi-species, recreational and competitive fishing tournament featuring 30 categories with 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place prize packages for each category for kids and adults. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to a non profit organization geared to providing combat veterans with well-deserved family vacations.

Categories range from catfish to billfish, and there is even a category for biggest crab. The rodeo starts at 12 a.m. on June 7 and closes the following evening at 7 p.m. The tourney’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club.

Expect live music, great food, vendor booths and hospitality done in true Flora-Bama fashion during the 11th annual event.

The eligible Species in the kids’ division: Blue Crab, Croaker, Gaff Topsail Catfish, King Mackerel, Ladyfish / Skipjack, Pinfish, Redfish / Red Drum, Red Snapper, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Stingray, White Trout

Eligible Species in the adult division: Almaco Jack, Baracuda, Black Drum, Blackfin Tuna, Blackfish (Tripletail), Blue Runner / Hardtail, Bluefish, Bonito, Cobia / Ling, Flounder, Gafftopsail Catfish, Jack Crevalle, King Mackerel, Ladyfish / Skipjack, Lionfish, Mahi-Mahi / Dolphinfish (10lbs. Min.), Red Snapper, Redfish / Red Drum (AL Slot), Scamp, Sheepshead, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Stingray, Swordfish, Vermilion Snapper, Wahoo (20lbs. min.), White Snapper (Red Porgy), Yellowfin Tuna.

There is also a separate spearfishing division for Red Snapper, Grouper, Flounder (1st, 2nd, 3rd place – aggregate weight) and Lionfish (1st place largest – quantity, 1st place – smallest, 1st place – largest lbs.)

Registration is $25 for kids 12 and under, $50 for all others. Competitive angler Speckled Trout and King Mackeral divisions, Offshore and Trash Can slams and a Red Snapper jackpot require additional jackpots.

More info: florabama.com.

Pictured: Fishing fun at the 2023 rodeo.