O.B. Police and Fire Depts. host Nov. 16 free community cookout

The community is invited to come out and spend some time with the Orange Beach Fire and Police Departments at a free cookout at Waterfront Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.

It’s a time for police and fire personnel to say thank you to the community they love to serve. Join them and enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs.

Waterfront Park is at 26425 Canal Road, next to the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. More info: 251-981-5850.