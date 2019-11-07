Home / More May 9 News / O.B. Police and Fire Depts. host Nov. 16 free community cookout

By on November 7, 2019

The community is invited to come out and spend some time with the Orange Beach Fire and Police Departments at a free cookout at Waterfront Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.
It’s a time for police and fire personnel to say thank you to the community they love to serve. Join them and enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs.
Waterfront Park is at 26425 Canal Road, next to the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. More info: 251-981-5850.

