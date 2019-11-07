Foley Rotary ClubOyster Run Nov. 9

Foley Rotary Club Oyster Run Nov. 9

The 27th Annual Foley Rotary Club Oyster Run will be held Saturday, November 9th at The Park at OWA. The event consist of a 5k Run/Walk that will begin at 8:00 am and a One Mile Fun Run that will begin at 9:00 am. The course is flat and fast and is certified by the USATF. Food including gumbo, pizza, hotdogs and of course oysters, along with beverages. The awards ceremony, including door prizes and our Grand Prize of a weekend stay in a 2 bedroom condo at The Caribe Resort in beautiful Orange Beach, will follow.

Registration information can be found at Runsignup.com. Race day registration will be from 6:30 am to 7:30 am at the event. All race packets can be picked up at registration on the day of the event. For further information, email Foleyoysterrun@gmail.com.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Foley Rotary Club with funds raised going to scholarships for graduating Foley High Seniors, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Girl Scouts, and many other charities.