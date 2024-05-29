Registration open for July 6 Flora-Bama Freedom Run

Registrations is now open for the 4th Annual Flora-Bama Freedom 4 Run & One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, July 6 at 8 a.m. at the famed honky tonk on the state line. Registration includes a race shirt, a finisher’s medal and food & drink tickets to be redeemed post-race. Pre-registration is $30 for the 4-miler and $20 for the fun run and available at freedom.itsyourrace.com. Packet pickup is available from 4-6 p.m. July 5 at the Flora-Bama or from 6-7:30 a.m. on race day for the rain or shine event.

Break out your best red, white and blue attire because we want to make this run scream “God Bless America.’ Land That I love” so loud that Kate Smith will hear it up in heaven.