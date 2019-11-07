SEC Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 10 at Orange Beach Sportsplex

For the 15th year in a row, the Orange Beach Sportsplex will be the host site for the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, with the final seet to air on ESPN at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The table will be set for the championship match on Thursday, November 7 with semifinal matches at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sportsplex located at 4389 William Silvers Pkwy., just off Highway 180 (Canal Road) in Orange Beach, about 1 mile from the Foley Beach Express exit on Canal Road.

Tickets will be available at the gate. Adult tickets are $5 per game and children (K-12) are $2 per day. Also, any youth soccer player that comes in uniform gets in free.

Defending champ LSU did not even make the draw at this year’s tourney. 201

Texas A&M, the 2017 tourney champ, is seeded no. 4. Arkansas, Vanderbilt and South Carolina were seeded first through third, respectively, going into the tourney, which started on Nov. 3 with a match between Alabama and Aubun.

For the first time, in addition to live game coverage, the SEC network will shoot its studio show live from the sportsplex prior to and following each match.

Orange Beach has a contract to host the women’s title tournament through 2020.

The NCAA field of 64 teams includes 31 conference champions; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. At least four SEC schools, including Alabama, are expected to earn at large bids. The Division 1 Women’s NCAA College Cup will be played Dec. 6-8 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.