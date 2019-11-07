Nov. 14-17 Fairhope Film Fest spreads to 7 downtown venues

Organizers promise four days of brilliant, entertaining and award-winning films screened throughout the city during the 7th Annual Fairhope Film Festival, scheduled Nov. 14-17. The seven festival venues are all located within walking distance of each other in the famous, flower-filled downtown area.

The venues include The Book Cellar; 32 S Section St.; Coastal Alabama Community College Centennial Hall, 450 Fairhope Ave.; Fairhope Film Festival Office. 122 Fairhope Ave.; Coastal Amphitheater at Coastal Alabama Community College, School Street near corner of Morphy Ave.; Fairhope Public Library Giddens Center, 501 Fairhope Ave.; Fairhope United Methodist Church Christian Life Center, 452 Morphy Ave.; and the USA Baldwin County Performance Center, 111 St. James Ave.

The fest focus is on national and international film festival competition finalists of the past year: the “best of the best” in cinema arts. Notable foreign and feature films, documentaries and shorts – many that never made it to the big box theaters or were only there briefly -have been selected for appreciative audiences.

Although the festival will pull out all the stops, Southern-style, to host opening and closing events and parties, the emphasis will be on the art of filmmaking and the experience of seeing exceptional films. Directors, actors and screenwriters will participate in the screenings both in person and via live electronic transmission.

Several ticket options are available. The Fest box office is located at 20 N. Section St. For more information visit fairhopefilmfestival.org or call 251-990-7957.