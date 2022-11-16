Soles4Souls gently used shoe drive continues until Dec. 1

The 5th annual Soles4Souls (S4S) shoe drive continues through Dec. 1 at The Caribe in Orange Beach and the Copper Kettle Tea Bar in Foley. Both businesses are collecting new and used gently used shoes through a partnership with S4S, which will distribute the shoes to those in need and in poverty-stricken areas. Shoes go to shelters, and communities in need, and helping people in low-income communities create sources of income. Drop off shoes at the Caribe Resort front gate at 28103 Perdido Beach Blvd., and the Copper Kettle Tea Bar at 106 N. Chicago St.