Perdido Key Chamber is Best of Florida recipient

An annual readers’ poll named the Perdido Key Chamber as a Best of Florida recipient for 2022 in the chamber of commerce category.

“We are so thrilled to be among the winners,” Tammy Thurow, Chamber President, said “With a membership about 350 businesses, we feel a little like David in the story of David and Goliath. To be able to successfully compete alongside Chambers with much larger membership numbers is a dream come true. We often refer to ourselves as The Little Chamber That Could and it is an incredible honor to be recognized for what we are able to accomplish to promote Perdido Key and our member businesses.”

The process starts with a nomination on the Guide to Florida website. Voting remains open throughout the year, with tens of thousands of votes ultimately received. The process culminates with the publishing of the Best of Florida Keepsake Annual along with a statewide publicity campaign.

Best of Florida winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports. Guide to Florida recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Florida, Best of Florida Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions.

“We want to thank all of the local residents, businesses and the many visitors to our beautiful area that voted for us.” Thurow said.

For more information go to the Perdido Key Chamber’s website or call 850-492-4660.