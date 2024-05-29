Turtle People book project spreading in Baldwin schools

The Turtle People Book Project is spreading. In this 4th season more than 800 second graders at Elberta, Foley Florence Mathis, Foley Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, and Daphne have heard the message and received a copy of Linda B. Schmitz Spangrud’s book, “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People”.

By second grade, children have learned the skills to read, and Spangrud talks to second-graders about the importance of reading, preserving our beach environment and our sea turtles.

Spangrud is thrilled that so many students will be able to hear the story and learn how to help save the turtles and protect our beach environment. The author said she is thrilled when she is on the beach and hears young ones reminding their family and friends to pick up their trash, fill the holes they have dug, and use only red flashlights and “Leave Only Their Footprints”.

“It is working,” she said.

Mayor Ralph Helmrich and Alabama Credit Union funded the books for Foley and Florence Mathias, James Lipscomb & Sons for Magnolia, Centennial Bank for Elberta, and Certa Pro Painters for Dalphne.

“The enthusiasm of the students and their smiles of joy when they receive a book could melt any heart”, said Spangrud.

“I believe it is important for our city and its leadership to support the Public Schools. Jo and I appreciate the opportunity to partner with Alabama Credit Union to provide Ms. Spangrud’s Turtle Book to our students in Foley,” added Mayor Hellmich.

. While Ms. Spangrud talks about saving turtles, the Centennial Bank staff talks to students about saving pennies.

Spangrud has three books published in her turtle people series: “Miss Ella and the Turtle People”, “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People” and “Miss Linda and the Turtle People”. Number four is soon to be out. All are in two languages (English & German). Books are available on three continents and in three countries. Her books are also available in many gift shops and stores along the Gulf Coast.

“Turtle love to all,” she said.