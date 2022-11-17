Cookin’ with Carolyn Pork Chop and Cabbage Skillet Dinner

1 pound thin-cut boneless pork chops, trimmed

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

3 tsp. canola oil, divided

1 cup sliced onion

5 cups shredded green cabbage

1/2 cup sliced carrot

1 can (14 oz.) reduced-sodium chicken broth

3/4 cup water

2 tsp. coarse-grain mustard

1 tsp. apple-cider vinegar

Mix the thyme, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub the thyme mixture over the pork chops. Heat 2 tsp. of the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the pork chops and cook until browned and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, cover loosely with foil, and keep warm. Add the remaining 1 tsp. oil to the skillet. Add the onion and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until softened, 1-to 2 minutes. Add the cabbage and carrots; cook, stirring, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the broth and water, bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over medium heat until the cabbage is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the mustard and vinegar. Season with pepper. Serve the pork chops over the cabbage mixture. Serves: 4.

Enjoy!