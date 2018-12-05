Billy Claus & The LuLuBelles at LuLu’s Dec. 8

Enjoy a memorable family Holiday experience at LuLu’s Gulf Shores Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles free event on Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Billy Claus is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean but comes this way to help Santa during the Holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s fun version of Santa’s elves. Billy will arrive in style at 2 p.m. and visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa. Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children. In addition to kid’s arts & crafts activities, there will also be a reading of Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas children’s book written by Lucy Buffett. LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the HWY 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. For more Billy Claus information, call (251) 967-5858 or visit LuLuBuffett.com.