12th High Hopes 4 Autism “FUNraiser” June 1-3

Two supporters will drive away in brand new Jeep Wranglers during the 12th Annual High Hopes 4 Autism “Funraiser” scheduled June 1-3 at Pirate’s Cove in Josephine.

Organizers are selling opportunities to win two 2018 Jeep Wranglers, with drawdowns starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Jeep tickets are $100 each and are available at Pirates Cove and online at HighHopes4Autism.org. Only 500 raffle tickets per jeep will be sold. Tickets to the event are $10 per day, which is included in the price of a jeep raffle ticket.

High Hopes is the local nonprofit specializing in language development and social behavior therapy for school-age children.

“So many people look forward to this event each year, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the community support,” said Rachael Mueller, director of High Hopes 4 Autism. “Not only is it a fun beach weekend, but it is our center’s only fundraising source throughout the year. Our supporters really get behind it.”

The FUNraiser features three days of food and fun, a silent action and live music from an eclectic assortment of talented bands and musicians. The highlights of the weekend are the drawdowns for the 2018 Jeeps, provided by Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Foley.

For more information, to buy drawdown tickets or to volunteer to help with the fundraiser, go to highhopes4autism.org or call (251) 986-7007.

High Hopes 4 Autism was founded in 2009 and is located on the campus of Saint Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. The organization serves preschool age children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, specializing in language development and social behavior necessary for integration in a traditional classroom environment. The funraiser annual raises around $60,000 for the non-profit, and, like the school itself, has continued to expand since 2009.

••••••

FUNraiser Music Schedule

Friday,June 1

7 p.m. – Kelly Poole and

The Swingset

Saturday, June 2

11 a.m. – Tangerine Station

3 p.m. – Them Again

7 p.m. – Big Muddy

Sunday, June 3

11 a.m. – Fat Man Squeeze

3 p.m. – Elvis &

The Promise Land Band