15th GCAC Golf Tourney is June 9 at Craft Farms

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club will host the 15th Annual GCAC Golf Tournament on Friday, June 9 at Craft Farms Golf Resort.

Registration is at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for a 4-person scramble event. Play will be followed by a buffet lunch, performance awards and door prizes. The entrance fee is $100 for GCAC members and $120 for non-members. The fee includes lunch, Arnold Palmer golf, prizes and social celebration following golf. Players can enter as teams or individuals. Again this year, the tournament will have a separate flight for Ladies’ Teams competition

This is the primary fund raising event for GCAC with the proceeds from the tournament helping to fund the GCAC scholarships given to selected student scholar athletes from Gulf Shores High School and to fund Gulf Shores High School and Middle School requests for needed athletic equipment.

A $10,000 Hole-In-One prize will offer the opportunity to win big for that one special shot. Other par threes will also have great Hole-in-One prizes. The Ball-in-a-Boat Contest is just one of many other great prizes and gift certificates will be offered.

For sponsorship or participation info, contact John W. McCormick at 251-967-4237 or Fred Dickinson at 251-975-1500. Info is also available at gcathleticclub.com.

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club is a South Baldwin organization whose members enjoy fun and fellowship related to all types of sports activities at their meetings. The club supports Gulf Shores School System athletic programs by providing much needed athletic equipment and funding for scholarships for male and female student scholar athletes.