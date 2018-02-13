26th O.B. Seafood Fest Feb. 24 at The Wharf

The 2018 Orange Beach Seafood Festival promises to excite! Festival attendance has been growing every year and because of that organizers are finding new ways to add excitement to the event. The festival is the major fundraising event for the Orange Beach Sports Association and supports all youth sports in Orange Beach.

The Wharf location offers the perfect venue for the festival. Unlimited parking and access, space for a large Car Show and a great area for the Kids Zone have meant the festival can offer more for visitors to enjoy. This year there will be 95 arts and crafts vendors; an expanded Car Show which will include a table top swap meet where car enthusiasts can sell items; eleven seafood and specialty food booths and entertainment from two stages (1st time there are two stages).

Arts & Crafts vendors will be selling an assortment of wares including jewelry, pottery, metal items, candles, textile arts, etc. The car show has been growing each year. Cars can sign up the morning of the event. The Kids Zone will feature Monster Water Balls & Bungees, face painting, demonstrations, activities and games.

There is no admission charge to the event and with unlimited parking, everyone should be able to attend. Festival – Saturday, February 24, 10 am – 4 pm – Main Street @ The Wharf, off Canal Road in Orange Beach. For up-to-date information call Orange Beach Parks & Recreation at 251-981-1524 or visit obparksandrec.com.

Pictured: Chris Snowden.

Savannah Litton

Main Stage: 9:30 – 11:30

Savannah is a Gulf Shores native and no stranger to the stage. She has performed all over the island for years, and has been a part of over twenty local theater productions. She has a passion for all things artistic, including painting, songwriting, acting, and especially singing. She is very excited to be a part of the Seafood Festival again this year.

David Jones & Friends

Main Stage: 11:45 – 1:45

This is a talented, versatile quartet of local yet nationally traveled musicians. Playing a mix of traditional jazz as well as contemporary smooth jazz, blues and soul, this group is collectively as tight as they come, while allowing for incredible individual expression. A fantastic musical journey! The band includes David Jones, trumpet and vocals; Gino Rosaria, keyboards; Rickey Duffy, drums; Chris Snowden, bass.

Jon Crawford

Main Stage- 2:00 – 4:00

Jon moved to the Orange Beach area in 2016. He currently interns at The Island Church where he serves in worship, media, and other ministries. His hobbies consist of playing sports, leading worship, and learning new musical instruments. He is humbled to be a part of the Seafood Festival this year.

Funky Lampshades

Car Show Stage: 10:00 – 11:30

This goofy acoustic duo is led by Hunter Myers and backed by Austin Thompson. Hunter is 20 years old, from San Rosa, CA now living in Gulf Shores. Austin is 21 years old, from Bay Minette and Gulf Shores. They have been playing together since they were 12. They love the older sounds of America, Van Morrison, BB King, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and the Beatles. Their music is a blending of all these influences. They want to move to Nashville and follow their music dreams possibly getting into Audio Engineering and Music Production.

Andrew Weaver

Car ShowStage: 12:00 – 1:00

Andrew is a 16 year old singer/songwriter from a small town outside of Atlanta. He has been playing the guitar for years, but started finding his own unique lyrics in songwriting around age 14. An acoustic pop singer, his set includes popular hits from Ed Sherran, Charlie Puth, and Sean Mendes coupled with classics from The Beatles, Billy Joel and Elvis (and more). Andrew performs at various school functions, festivals, public and private events and enjoys singing competitions. In 2015, Andrew was named the Mayfest West Georgia Idol and in 2017 he won an American Idol ‘Front of the Line’ pass as one of the winners of the 2017 Atlanta Idol competition and most recently has been named an American Idol contestant for Season 1 on ABC.

Maura Hawkins

Car Show Stage: 1:30 – 2:45

Maura is 12 years old and in the 7th grade at Gulf Shores Middle School. Maura has been singing since she was about 3 years old. She sings at Church, and events around the community and is also a member of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus. Her greatest achievement was winning the 2016 and 2017 Kids Singing Contest in her age group at the Gulf Bowl in Foley. Besides singing, she loves playing the piano, guitar, drums, xylophone and the radio! She really enjoys reading, cooking and drawing. Maura hopes to use her voice to help support people in need!