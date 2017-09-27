2nd Annual Luna’s Eat & Drink Oktoberfest Oct. 1

Event includes firkin tapping from Gulf Shores’ Big Beach Brewery

Local restaurant Luna’s Eat & Drink, located on Canal Road in Orange Beach, will host their 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will feature German inspired food as well as beer, polka music, stein hoisting and games. Tickets are on sale now at Luna’s Eat & Drink as well as on their website; tickets can also be purchased at Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Cobalt, GTs On The Bay and Maggie’s Bottle n’ Tail.

In addition to a firkin tapping from Gulf Shores’ Big Beach Brewery, the event will include brews from Sierra Nevada, Sam Adams, Goose Island, Blue Pants and Yellowhammer.

“We are excited to once again host this event,” stated Jodi Harsany. “We are also happy to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Orange Beach Animal Care & Control Program. Their Trap, Neuter and Return Project for Stray and Feral Cats in Orange Beach is a vital new initiative for our area and we are happy to help.”

Pictured: Luna’s Eat & Drink owners Brian & Jodi Harsany.