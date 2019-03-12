7th Youth-Reach Gulf Coast Golf Tourney April 9 in Loxley

The 7th Annual Youth-Reach Gulf Coast Golf Tournament will bea held April 9 at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley.

Check-in and breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., an hour before the shotgun start. Format is four-man scramble and tourney competitions include closest to the pin, longest drive, straightest drive and longest putt. The entry fee is $600 per team or $200 per player and includes breakfast, a filet mignon lunch, golf towel nice tumbler, green fees and range balls.

Tournament sponsorship ranging from hole to title are also being solicited. Call (251) 967-4809 or visit youthreachgc.org or more info.

Youth-Reach Gulf Coast is a non-profit Christ-centered home set on a beautiful 81-acre campus east of Summerdale. The program is designed to remold the values and turn around the lives of at-risk young men, ages 18-22. Founded in 1984 by Curt Williams, the program’s focuses on structure and a balanced family and home life. Youth-Reach concentrates on developing character, responsibility and a strong work ethic. Facilitated by respected counselors, it is a long-term program intended to heal past wounds and restore families.