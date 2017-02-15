Airport Authority Donates Rescue Aircraft To Gulf Shores

On behalf of the Airport Authority, Chairman Vic Roberts recently presented the City of Gulf Shores with keys and ownership of a dry chemical and foam first response ARFF unit for airport use. The vehicle satisfies the requirements necessary to meet commercial air service standards. Scott Fuller, Airport Manager, stated “The City of Gulf Shores Fire Department does a remarkable job providing equipment and trained personnel for airport emergency situations. However, to accommodate commercial air charter service we have had to borrow or lease a dry chemical unit to allow for this type of operation.” Fuller further stated, “by purchasing this unit we eliminate an ongoing challenge in dealing with non-scheduled air charters.”

City of Gulf Shores Fire Chief Hartly Brokenshaw gratefully accepted this important firefighting apparatus. “Receiving the ARFF vehicle was crucial to the safety and support services we provide at Jack Edwards National